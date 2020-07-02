Woman kills 4-year-old over family feud, arrested

mumbai

Sahar police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing a four-year-old child of her close relative by strangulating him.

According to the police, the accused Madhu Gade is a resident of Sahar village in Andheri (East). The minor had gone missing from his house and the parents went looking for him to Gade’s residence. “Gade lived opposite to the victim’s house. On searching the victim’s parents found the minor in the toilet, in an unconscious state,” said the officer.

The parents then rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. “We have arrested Gade. S has confessed that she strangulated him with her leggings in a fit of rage, as both the families did not get along,” said the officer.

The officer said that the families argued over cleaning pathways, drainage and other petty issues. Gade in anger over the fraught relationship strangled the minor. “We have arrested her on charges of murder,” said Shashikant Mane, a senior police inspector.