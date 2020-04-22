Woman quarantined again after discharge

mumbai

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:25 IST

A senior citizen in her sixties, discharged from Jogeshwari’s Trauma Care Centre on Tuesday, was again put under institutional quarantine by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as a precautionary measure.

According to the BMC officials, she tested negative in her fourth report and was discharged on Tuesday evening. But, the report for the third test conducted earlier, came in after her discharge from the hospital. She had tested positive for Covid-19 in her third report. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the senior citizen was quarantined again in an isolation facility at Borivali, on Wednesday. BMC officials further claimed that there was no medical negligence on part of the hospital.

Vidya Mane, medical superintendent of Jogeshwari Trauma Care Centre said, “There was no negligence. We discharged her because she tested negative in the fourth report. However, the report of the third test came in late. The patient has no symptoms.”

However, local BJP corporator Pratibha Girkar said, “Why did BMC discharge the patient when the third report was awaited? Also, why did they test the patient for the fourth time, if the results of the third test were not out yet?”

Further, after the senior citizen had tested positive for the virus two weeks ago, the society at Kandivli, in which she resided, was sealed for 14 days and declared as a containment zone. However, the BMC, on Wednesday, opened the seal of only two of the total three wings of the residential society. Several residents claimed their building was sealed for 14 days and now they are running out of essentials.

“We were hoping that our seal will be opened on Wednesday. But now we are told that the same has been extended by another 14 days. This is sheer negligence on part of the BMC. Why did they discharge the patient when the third report was not out? This is irresponsible behaviour.”

Meanwhile, deputy municipal commissioner of BMC, Vishwas Shankarwar said, “There is nothing to worry for the society. The society has so far cooperated with us, and we expect them to continue to do so. We are always there if they need to essentials like groceries or medicines.”