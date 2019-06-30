Wooden railing of dilapidated building collapses in Kurla

Amid heavy downpour on Saturday, a wooden railing on the balcony of a dilapidated structure in Kurla collapsed. No injuries were reported.

The ground-plus-two structure, houses over five families.

Around 4.15am, the balcony railing, part of the second floor of Sakina Manzil in Kurla (West) collapsed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) is demolishing the dangerous parts of the building to avoid further damage.

Hamid Khan, one of the residents, said, “The railing that collapsed is just above our house. We rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. BMC officials arrived by 8am after everything had been cleared.”

In 2010, BMC had declared the building dangerous and asked to carry out repairs immediately.

The developer appointed by the tenants has been involved in a court case with them since 2011 over issues of redevelopment.

The structural stability of the building deteriorated over the years, and BMC asked residents to vacate it in 2017.

Of the 32 flats, only four to five are occupied as these families are unable to afford an alternative accommodation.

Saif Khan, who also resides in the building, said, “Nobody would want to risk their family’s life by keeping them in a dilapidated structure, but I cannot afford an alternative accommodation. The authorities are not taking any action against the developer for delaying the work.”

A senior civic official with L ward (Kurla), said, “As part of precautionary measures, we are vacating the structure and pulling down the dangerous structures. Although a majority of the families in the structure have already vacated their homes, we could not entirely vacate the building as there is a HC stay order.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 04:55 IST