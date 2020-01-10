‘Work on four new Metro lines likely to begin this year’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:51 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is likely to begin construction on four additional Metro lines, on a total 87.6-km-long route in 2020, the infrastructure development authority said on Thursday.

MMRDA plans to initiate the construction on the 9.2-km-long Metro 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Nagar) line; 12.7-km-long Metro-11 (Wadala-General Post Office) corridor; 20.7-km-long Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja) route; and 45-km-long Metro-14 (Kanjurmarg-Badlapur) corridor, which will give a major boost to connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The target is to complete the construction of 337km of Metro lines in MMR by 2026. We are also looking at making two lines, Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (DN Nagar to Mandale), operational by the end of this year.”

Sonia Sethi, additional metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “The amount of work that was completed in Delhi in 20 years is being done in Mumbai in a span of five to seven years. Last year itself, we had undertaken work on a total 146-km-long Metro lines.”

Rajeev said that MMRDA has also completed 25% civil works on the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, a sea-bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

“We are also looking at opening the Kalanagar flyover by March and aim to complete the work of the Santacruz-Chembur link road and the Bandra-Kurla Complex-Vakola junction this year. The work on the Metro Bhavan in Aarey will also start soon,” said Rajeev. MMRDA has also appointed a private firm to study the traffic issues on the Western Express Highway.