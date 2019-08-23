WR replaces AC train; seats are dirty, say commuters

mumbai

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:01 IST

The Western Railway (WR) replaced its air-conditioned (AC) local train with a new one on Thursday, however, passengers are not happy with the interiors of the train and have complained of the lack of cleanliness and maintenance.

Commuters took to social networking site Twitter and complained to the WR about the condition of the seats inside the compartments.

“@drmbct#2nd new AC train. Arrived after super long wait. Frustrated to see the dirty, unpainted seats, reduced No. of Fans, less legroom and same hard seats. In totality, disappointing. Had to clean seats with newspaper and sit.” tweeted @malayadhikary16.

“2nd AC emu local train in service from today. Could you please sack the person who approved the design/look/material of the seats. If plastic seats were bad, these are worse. @WesternRly @drmbct,” tweeted @rousseldias, while @KrAbhishek007 posted: “@WesternRly @drmbct The new rake of AC train needs a thorough cleaning before another journey. Dust everywhere. Kindly look into”.

Responding to the comments, the WR stated that it would clean the compartments immediately. “The issue has been highlighted to us and we will undertake immediate cleanliness and maintenance,” said a senior WR official.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 00:01 IST