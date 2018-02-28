Writing’s on the wall: Artists paint murals in Kalyan, ask residents to celebrate eco-friendly Holi

One of Kalyan’s paan-stained walls now wears a new look, thanks to a group of 12 art teachers who have painted it with messages encouraging residents to celebrate an eco-friendly Holi.

The teachers, who work at different schools in the city, chose the Kalyan court area to paint.

The group has also painted murals on the importance of education. (Rishikesh Choudhary)

“It took us two days to paint the wall. Through our paintings, we have decided to spread awareness about an eco-friendly Holi,” said Amol Patil, 39, an art teacher at KC Gandhi school.

Kalyan court, one of the city’s busiest areas, sees hundreds of visitors daily. “We chose this area as it is always bustling. We are sure that many people will come across our paintings and get motivated to celebrate a green Holi,”added Patil.

A mural asks locals to plant and care for trees. (Rishikesh Choudhary)

The artists have also painted murals on the importance of education, tree plantation and the effects of air and water pollution.