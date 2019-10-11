e-paper
Yogi tells Maha: ‘Vote for a govt with zero-tolerance policy’

mumbai Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:25 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath urged people from the state to vote for a government that has a ‘zero tolerance policy’ in all

aspects.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee both dreamed of a country without Article 370, which the BJP government has made a reality under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” Adityanath said, while speaking at a campaign rally in Kandivli.

He also claimed that there hasn’t been a single terror attack in the country since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

“We have created an environment in which nobody dares to attack us. Even the prime minister of Pakistan is afraid of what action we will take,” he added.

“This year, in Ayodhya, we will have a big Deepotsav (festival of lights). We will light over 5.5 lakh lamps on October 26. As Assembly election results will be out on October 24, I wish we can have an early celebration of our victory,” he said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:25 IST

