e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / You can take e-bikes, e-autos from outside CR stations soon

You can take e-bikes, e-autos from outside CR stations soon

mumbai Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:30 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

With the increase in use of bicycles to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Railway (CR) will soon be introducing electric bicycles outside its railway stations in the city. To provide the last-mile connectivity and reduce carbon emissions, electric autorickshaws will also be introduced outside the suburban railway stations.

“Electric vehicles are a step forward in reducing carbon emissions. Along with e-autorickshaws, we will also be introducing the electric bicycles in order to promote social distancing,” a CR spokesperson said. The e-bikes will be introduced outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla railway stations, whereas, the electric autorickshaws will be introduced outside Ghatkopar and Kurla railway stations. Later the autorickshaws will also be introduced outside Bhandup, Mulund and Thane railway stations.

Electric bicycles, also known as e-bikes, are battery-powered. Electric autorickshaw is also battery-operated and is used as an alternative to compressed natural gas (CNG), operated autorickshaws.

Passengers will be able to book the cycles and autorickshaws in advance through a mobile application before reaching the railway station. The zonal railway has floated tender for the mobile application. However, the fares and payment mode for e-bikes and e-autorickshaws have not been finalised yet.

The zonal railway has also floated tenders for electric bicycles for a period of one year. Tenders for electric autorickshaws outside Kurla and Ghatkopar railway stations have been allotted. The service is likely to be introduced soon.

top news
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
US sees over 50K Covid-19 cases in a day, Donald Trump heads to celebrate July 4
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
‘We’re bringing modern technology for armed forces’: PM Modi
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
Covid-19: UK opens quarantine-free travel corridors. India is not allowed
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Expansionism era over, your fire and fury seen’: PM to soldiers in Ladakh
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Delhi logs 2,520 fresh Covid-19 cases, capital’s count swells to 94,695
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Isro’s MOM captures image of the Mars’ biggest moon Phobos
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in coronavirus lockdown
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
Covid update: ICMR’s vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In