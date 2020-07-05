You can travel within ‘neighbourhood’: Cops

mumbai

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:25 IST

The controversial 2-km travel restrictions imposed on citizens by the Mumbai Police on June 28 is not applicable any more.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday clarified that the restriction was imposed only for two days on June 28 and June 29 and that the restriction was corrected in an order issued on June 30, which stated that citizens were allowed to travel within their neighbourhood. Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP, Sangramsingh Nishandar, said, “Taking action against people who travelled beyond a radius of 2km from their residence was an appeal to the people. Later, we corrected it in an order on June 30 and mentioned it as ‘neighbourhood’.”

Nishandar clarified the definition of ‘neighbourhood’ with an example. “Neighbourhood of Malad cannot be Marine Drive or neighbourhood of Dadar cannot be Borivli. Neighbourhood of Dadar can be Naigaon or Parel and we have taken action against people who were roaming around unnecessarily,” said Nishandar.

On June 28, the Mumbai Police in its effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 had appealed to Mumbaiites to stay at home, and had imposed a new rule asking people to move only within a radius of 2km for essentials. Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh had tweeted, ‘Driving past 2km of your place of residence for ‘fun’? ‘We know a spot’ for your car.’