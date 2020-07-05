e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / You can travel within ‘neighbourhood’: Cops

You can travel within ‘neighbourhood’: Cops

mumbai Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:25 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The controversial 2-km travel restrictions imposed on citizens by the Mumbai Police on June 28 is not applicable any more.

The Mumbai Police on Saturday clarified that the restriction was imposed only for two days on June 28 and June 29 and that the restriction was corrected in an order issued on June 30, which stated that citizens were allowed to travel within their neighbourhood. Mumbai Police spokesperson and DCP, Sangramsingh Nishandar, said, “Taking action against people who travelled beyond a radius of 2km from their residence was an appeal to the people. Later, we corrected it in an order on June 30 and mentioned it as ‘neighbourhood’.”

Nishandar clarified the definition of ‘neighbourhood’ with an example. “Neighbourhood of Malad cannot be Marine Drive or neighbourhood of Dadar cannot be Borivli. Neighbourhood of Dadar can be Naigaon or Parel and we have taken action against people who were roaming around unnecessarily,” said Nishandar.

On June 28, the Mumbai Police in its effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 had appealed to Mumbaiites to stay at home, and had imposed a new rule asking people to move only within a radius of 2km for essentials. Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh had tweeted, ‘Driving past 2km of your place of residence for ‘fun’? ‘We know a spot’ for your car.’

top news
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
TikTok distances itself from China in response to India’s 59 app ban
TikTok distances itself from China in response to India’s 59 app ban
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Pakistan will complete CPEC project at all costs, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan will complete CPEC project at all costs, says PM Imran Khan
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In