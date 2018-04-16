You may get high-security number plates for your vehicle by 2019

Your vehicle may get a high-security number plate, which will protect it from theft, as early as next year.

The transport department on Saturday issued a tender worth Rs1,400 crore to get these number plates for the three crore existing vehicles and the vehicles that will be registered in the next 10 years. The cost of these number plates that are reportedly tough to tamper with will be borne by vehicle owners -- Rs125-150 for two-wheelers and Rs250-350 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MORTH) published new draft rules on Friday, making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers to provide and dealers to fit the number plates for all new vehicles that will hit the roads from January 1, 2019.

The revision by the Centre has however raised questions on the implementation, as the Centre has added a few more safety features.

The plates will be fitted on the front and rear of the vehicles, while in case of vehicles with windscreens, a number plate tag with hologram will be stuck on it.

The ministry guidelines say the number plates should be installed only through an authorised vendor.

“If everything goes as per plan, the process of installing the number plates could have started by next year,” said an RTO official.

The transport department tender document states the project will be carried out on build-own-operate (BOO) model.

The documents states the new tender will provide for an online appointment facility for existing vehicles to get the number plates installed. The agency will create a new software for it. In case of new vehicles, the number plates will be installed to new vehicles on dealers’ premises.

Since 2007, this is the fourth time the state has invited bids for installing tamper-proof number plates. The Central government introduced the scheme in 2001. The first two bids, invited in 2007 and 2013, had to be cancelled owing to legal battles, while the bidding process that began in 2014 was cancelled after the Centre announced major changes to the Motor Vehicles Act. In 2016, the Apex court ordered appointment of a single agency for installation of the plates.

It had also asked a team of officials and experts to check the entire process.

In March 2017, the state government had set up a 10-member scrutiny committee, led by the additional chief secretary (planning), to issue tenders.