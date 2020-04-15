Zoos up efforts to prevent Covid-19 among animals

mumbai

Apr 15, 2020

The state zoo authority has lauded zoos for their efforts to prevent coronavirus among animals, including comprehensive health screening of workers.

After a tiger in an American zoo tested positive for coronavirus, there are concerns that animals could contract Sars-CoV-2, and nine zoological parks and four wildlife rescue centres across the state were asked to submit a compliance report by the Maharashtra Zoo Authority (MZA) last week. The zoos submitted their responses by Tuesday.

“Almost 80% of all centres are complying with instructions issued by the Centre and the state government. There are no symptoms or abnormal behaviour displayed by any animals so far,” said Ravikiran Govekar, member secretary, MZA.

With 318 captive animals and birds, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan or Byculla zoo has screened all 30 zoo keepers for symptoms of Covid-19 at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Maratha Compound in Byculla (East) over the past week. A health screening report with details of travel history, family health history, recent illnesses, and Covid-19 related symptoms.

“None of the staff or animals has showed any symptom. The idea was to cut off the first point from where any infection can be transmitted to any of the animals,” said Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo. “A protocol has been put in place where staff members are not allowed to move outside zoo premises under any circumstances.”

Santisers are being kept outside every enclosure, all vehicles entering the premises are mandatorily sanitised and only one gate has been kept open during the day. “While there is no change in animal diet, all food items are boiled, sanitised using potassium permanganate (KMnO4) disinfectant solution and then offered to the animals,” said Tripathi. “Managing in-house facilities is the most important factor during these trying times.”

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj developed a special Covid-19 dress, including masks and caps, for all zoo keepers to curtail any transmission of infection to animals. Nisargakavi Bahinabai Chaudhary Zoo in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been practicing social distancing, isolation, and sanitisation of the premises thrice a day. Maharaj Bagh Zoo in Nagpur provided a list of dos and don’ts to all staff members. Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivli, had also screened all its staff, especially those handling tiger, lion and leopard enclosures. Any persons detected with any illnesses at SGNP have been directed not to report on duty.

“Of the 13 centres, these are some that stood out in developing an appropriate protocol of getting health check-up for staff, safety of food provided to animals, among other efforts. We have issued an internal advisory to other zoos to replicate such efforts,” said Govekar. “Three important points directed are screening of staff handling animal, orientation on sanitisation and social distancing, and looking out for any symptomatic changes in captive animals,” said Govekar.