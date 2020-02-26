Mumbai school events: School holds meeting with President, governor over education

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:26 IST

The managing director of Gnyanodaya Education Trust and Tungareshwar Academy Trust, Arun Ramkrishna Verma along with a team of expert member had an introductory meeting with the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, in the presence of Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan, Pune recently.

Verma presented the President with a statue of Lord Ganesha and a warli painting. He explained the history of the establishment of Gnyanodaya Education and Tungareshwar Academy Trust by it’s founders Ramkrishna Verma and Champa Ramkrishna Verma.

Verma also informed the dignitaries about SK Choudhary High School and Junior College Marathi Medium that is purely run free of cost for Class 1 to 12 at Medhe in Vasai taluka as a part of social obligation.

Creative talent on display at Art Carnival in Dahisar school

Shailendra Education Society’s English Primary School, Dahisar (East) conducted their 7th Art Carnival recently. The event was conducted under the guidance of chairman Kshama Purohit, headmistress Kalpana Vaidya and art teacher Priti Naik. It was inaugurated by managing committee of the institution. The Art Carnival was conducted for the students and parents to display their artistic talents through competitions. This year the theme was ‘Aarti Thali Decoration’ and ‘Pot Decoration’. The competition was judged by Tejashree Sawant , Masters In Arts (JJ School of Arts ). An exhibition was displayed where creative works of young artists were showcased.

Bhayander school wins big in dance event

The students of Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander, brought laurels to the school by winning the first prize in folk dance category in the state level sports dance competition held recently at Karad in Satara. Students were guided by teacher Jayesh Dange. Students from 36 districts of Maharashtra participated in the competition. The principal of the school Joseph Sebastian congratulated the students for their achievement.

Students of Class 5 to 9 felicitated for their achievements

The Ryan Award Ceremony was held in St Xavier’s High School, Borivli recently. The students of Class of 5 to 9 were felicitated on the occasion.

The guests who graced the occasion were Esha Rathod, alumni and DGM Legal Nuvoco Vistas Co. Ltd; Ronak Chawla, alumni and chartered accountant; Jignesh Doshi, Centre Head of IIT Point, Borivli; Upendra Pandit, Sheetal Walikar and Payal Joshi.

The students were awarded for academics, sports, leadership, student of the year, super reader, aspiring author, confident speaker, super scientist, technology and other categories. The event concluded with a vote of thanks.

An interactive session on parenting held in Ulwe school

Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently organised an interactive session with Swati Mukherjee, regional head Radcliffe Group of Schools, for the parents of upper KG with an objective of sharing insights on effective parenting practices.

Mukherjee a gave a presentation which helped the parent audiences assimilate ten effective keys to parenting. Her talk majorly covered the areas of finding constructive ways to provide solutions to the signs of parental discords and finding expedite solutions to children’s tantrums.

Few of her key topics were, spending quality time with children, and making children feel special at home and avoiding conditional reinforcement techniques frequently which can have an adverse effect on child’s behaviour. She also put emphasis on using logical consequences and avoiding too much of interferences in child’s activities.

The speaker was well described by audiences as warm, engaging, and inspiring— who delivered practical, solution-focused advice that attendees can put to use immediately for visible results. Her ability to connect on a personal level to parents delivered good feedback from the parents who looked forward to more such helpful sessions from school.