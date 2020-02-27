Mumbai school events: Students, teachers celebrate school’s golden jubilee

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:59 IST

Children’s Academy Group of Schools completed 50 years of excellence in the field of education. They celebrated the golden jubilee event at Fr. Justin Grounds, Malad West recently.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a group song-a soulful tribute rendered by the students of the Academy.

The golden jubilee logo was unveiled amidst splendid fireworks. Rohit Bhat, CEO, presented the welcome address. He briefed the audience about the series of events planned in the golden jubilee year.

The school’s coffee table book christened ‘Smaranika’ was launched at the time.

Bhat said, “Students are smarter, sharper and well-aware today. This changes the teachers’ role and requires them to be dynamic too. Teachers fulfil the role of an educator, a counsellor, facilitator and a comforter too, in case of crisis. There has been a complete metamorphosis in the past few years and things will further change in the times to come.”

He further added, “It is a moment of joy as well as pride for us to celebrate the Golden Jubilee. In these 50 years we have ensured that growth is not only in volume but also by adding more substance to our schools. This is just the beginning, and I am sure my parents, the founders of the school, are smiling as they see our efforts.”

The main attraction of the occasion - the History of the school was a poignant and stirring song and dance enactment of the life and experiences of the founder Principal, Late VV Bhat.

The act included dance performances, qawwali and malkhamb.

Children indulged in fun rides, played in inflatable castles, they met their favourite movie characters in the form of mascots, and took selfies at the selfie booth. They also played games like ring-toss, high striker, soccer darts, basketball, etc.

The students and guests enjoyed lip-smacking food. Mouthwatering chaat or peppery pasta, pizza or Chinese food, traditional Indian sweets or frozen dessert, everything was savoured during this event.

The parents and students danced to their heart’s content as the glittering evening drew to a close on the power-packed lively beats of DJ Lloyd.

Girls team wins trophies at volleyball tournaments

The U-12 girls team of Cambridge School, Kandivli, (a part of Ryan Group of Institutions) won many trophies in the zonal and district-level matches. The under-12 girls’ volleyball team bagged the first place in Poisar Gymkhana Tournament. They bagged the second place in the MSSA Tournament, Parla Mahotsav, and MKR Cup.

The team comprises Ananya Sharma, Priyati Lad, Niyati Jain, Dhun Dave, Anoushka Sriram, Mauli Joshi, Vidhi Panchal, Adharika Satsangi, Sonia Mulla, Jiya Juneja, Niyati Kochar, Harshi Desai, and Manya.

Investiture event for scouts group at school

Cubs and Bulbuls, a unit of the junior Branch of Scouts and Guides at NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road, recently conducted its investiture ceremony after completing three years. The ceremony was planned to appreciate and honour the work done by the students.

The chief guest for the occasion was Pankaj Ghatkar, Assistant Police Inspector and Chandrakant Kutte, Assistant Sub Inspector, Kashimira Police Station. The programme began with a guard of honour being presented for the dignitaries, followed by a welcome speech by principal Seema Saini.

The dignitaries then hoisted the flag and students took the oath in the presence of the chief guest. After the oath, the cubs and bulbuls’ representatives were conferred with badges and scarves by the chief guest.

The students also showcased a cultural programme, which began with a dance performance, followed by a Pyramid display. The dance performance conveyed the intricate relationship between farmers and rain.

Pankaj Ghatkar, in his address, appreciated the energy and commitment of the students.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Hemavati Singh, followed by the National Anthem.

Students awarded for their achievements

The students of St Lawrence High School, Borivili-West received the Annual Ryan Awards 2020 for their excellence in academics, sports, music, singing, dancing, science and technology, mathematics, leadership, reading and oratory skills. Students from Class 1 to 9 participated in the school choir, dance and musical orchestra.

Farewell function held for students of HSC at Thane

Gurukul Vidhyapeeth English High School & Jr. College, Thane, recently organised a farewell ceremony for its Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students.

The farewell ceremony started with dignitaries lighting lamp and offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Teachers from HSC science and commerce departments delivered motivational speeches at the event. Class 11 students made all the arrangements for the farewell event.

Class 12 students were called up on the stage to share their experience and journey of two years in junior college.

A motivational speech was given by trustee Divyalochan Mohanty and the principal inspired the students.

Class 11 students sung a song for their seniors at the event.

The farewell event ended with a prize distribution ceremony arranged by Class 11 students for all teachers, trustee, principal, and all students of HSC. A special lunch was also arranged by the institute’s trustee.