Bhiwandi kids learn about peace, love on Gandhi Jayanti.

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:05 IST

Students of New Era English High School in Bhiwandi recently celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

Several activities were planned under the guidance of school principal Irfan Momin. These included tree plantation, poster making and public awareness drives on ill effects of plastic and benefits of cleanliness.

The messages of peace, love, non-violence and truth were promoted.

The event as concluded by the event supervisor, Sameer, who suggested that everyone should read Gandhi’s autobiography My Experiments with Truth.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:03 IST