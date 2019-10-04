e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Bhiwandi kids learn about peace, love on Gandhi Jayanti

Several activities were planned under the guidance of school principal Irfan Momin. These included tree plantation, poster making and public awareness drives on ill effects of plastic and benefits of cleanliness.

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bhiwandi kids learn about peace, love on Gandhi Jayanti.
Bhiwandi kids learn about peace, love on Gandhi Jayanti.(HT Photo)
         

Students of New Era English High School in Bhiwandi recently celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

Several activities were planned under the guidance of school principal Irfan Momin. These included tree plantation, poster making and public awareness drives on ill effects of plastic and benefits of cleanliness.

The messages of peace, love, non-violence and truth were promoted.

The event as concluded by the event supervisor, Sameer, who suggested that everyone should read Gandhi’s autobiography My Experiments with Truth.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:03 IST

