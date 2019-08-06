Kharghar school students make seed balls

mumbai

On the occasion of National Tree Day, Radcliffe School, Kharghar, had recently organised an activity on seed balls germination for the students of Class 6.

A seed ball (or seed bomb) is a seed that has been wrapped in soil material — usually a mixture of clay and compost — and then dried. Essentially, the seed is ‘pre-planted’ and can be sown by depositing the seed ball in anyplace that is suitable for the species.

Seed balls provide a larger window of time when the sowing can occur. They also are convenient dispersal mechanism. A seed ball is an innovative way to grow plants. These seed balls are thrown near hills, lakes and ponds so that they sprout and become trees eventually.

When you plant a sapling, it needs watering, shelter and protection from grazing cattle. Despite that, the survival rate of the plants is only 10%, whereas in the case of seed balls, it is more than 50%. It also protects the seeds from pests like rats and squirrels.

