Mumbai school events: School celebrates Annual Day event

mumbai

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:49 IST

Bunts Sangha’s S.M Shetty High School & Jr College, Powai, recently organised its annual day event. The theme of the annual function was “many in body, one in mind”. The annual function fused in the form of an exhibition and transformed the school grounds into one big classroom.

India’s unity in diversity was displayed in the five stalls which featured Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat.

Children presented a welcome dance at the start of the performances.

Anoop Singh Thakur, an alumnus and an actor, graced the occasion as the chief guest on the first day of the function.

Dilip Jain, a radio jockey, graced the function as the chief guest on its second day.

The school management also visited all the five stalls to show their support to the children. The five states were represented through a glimpse of their rich cultural heritage in the form of a village scene of Gujarat, the Konark temple of Odisha, a marriage scene of West Bengal, the natural scenic beauty of Kerala and the artefacts of Madhya Pradesh.

The exhibition displayed the major festivals celebrated in the states. It also depicted the art, literature, tribes and food of the five states. Thematic maps, colourful charts, models and artefacts adorned the stalls of all the five states. The cultural programme included dances of the five states presented by the students. Best students from each class were felicitated by the chief guest.

The most famous Kalinga war and spread of Buddhism were shown through narration and acting by students at the Odisha stall.

Students also prepared souvenirs for the guests in the form of coasters and fridge magnets.

An initiative on the theme “care to share’ was also undertaken on during the celebrations.

Vile Parle students pedal for a greener future

Juhu beach recently witnessed a large group of young cyclists come together to take part in a 5-km bicycle parade organised by Sports Gurukul. Many students from Shri Bhaidas Dharshibhai Bhuta High School, Vile Parle attended the event on bicycles, carrying posters and the Indian flag. This joint initiative was taken in order to increase awareness about health and to promote cycling as a green mode of transportation. Alongside students, teachers, and parents of Shri Bhaidas Dharsibhai Bhuta High School also participated in the parade with great enthusiasm. The event kicked off at 7.45am, with a flag hoisting to mark Republic Day. Soon after, the cycle parade commenced, with several students of different age groups enjoying the time at the beach with their parents and friends. The cycle parade ended with some motivational words from the organiser.

Young scientist showcase their skills

Activity High School, Peddar Road, organised science and maths exhibition – V-Gyanista, recently. The theme of the exhibition was ‘towards sustainable development’.

Students presented their ideas and concepts through games, activities and models displaying their critical thinking skills and scientific understanding.

In science category, emphasis was laid on cleanliness and health, sustainable agricultural practices, industrial development, transport and communication and resource management.

The maths exhibition displayed shapes, 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional figures, Vedic maths, basic geometry and trigonometry, volume and surface area.

About 200 students and teachers from various schools visited the exhibition. Parents also visited the exhibition and encouraged their wards.

Principal Perin Bagli encouraged scientific inquisitiveness in students and stressed on environmental concerns.

Vivek Kulkarni, joint secretary of Aeronautic Society of India was the chief guest.

The other guests who visited were Vara Prasad, Arif Ashraf Mir, Shraddha Degaonkar, Saloni Srivastava and Umesh Pawar.

Annual sports meet held in Naigaon

The RD Memorial High School organised annual sports meet in Naigaon recently. Tarun Singh, director of the school, was the chief guest for the event.

The three-day long event started with the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony. All the student actively participated in the sporting events.

Usha Hunari, principal of the school, encouraged the students to give their best and spoke about the importance of sports in our lives. Parents and teachers cheered for the students.

Winners and participants were given prizes and certificates.

Kurla duo bag gold at roll ball competition

Class 8 students Sawlee Rajpange and Aakruti Kolage of Vivekanand English High School, Kurla, brought laurels to the school by winning a gold medal at the 65th National School Games Roll Ball Competition 2019, organised by the School Game Federation of India at Division Sports Complex in Aurangabad. It was due to the support and encouragement by the school management and principal, Dr Asha Binukumar that the students got the opportunity to exhibit their talents. Under the guidance of the coach Jayprakash Singh (national coach and international referee of roll ball), the team was able to bag the gold medal.

Children ace arts competition

GCC International School, Mira Road, recently received “Peak performance Award” by Rangotsav Celebrations. Out of 22 gold medal winners at the national level, Aarna Talpade from Class 4A secured the second rank in Rangotsav All India Art Competition and received fist award in colouring category.

Schoolchildren take part in sports day

Mahatma Education Society’s Chembur English High School recently organised its sports day.

School’s deputy CEO, GT Ocahni; principal Annamma Paul, and teachers took salute of the march past presented by the students. Students took part in events like sprints, relays, sack race, obstacle race, and tug of war between the houses.