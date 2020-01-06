Mumbai school events: Vasai school celebrates Annual Sports Day

mumbai

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:06 IST

Gnyanodaya Education Trust’s Gnyanodaya Multipurpose High School and Junior College, Vasai, celebrated its Annual Sports Day on the school ground.

The event commenced with the felicitation of the chief guest, Ramkrishna Verma, founder and chairman of Gnyanodaya Education Trust, and other guests, Dr Vinod R Verma (executive director, Gnyanodaya Education Trust), Arun R Verma (managing director, Gnyanodaya Education Trust), Melwyn M Sequiera, principal, Our Lady of Vellankanni English School. After the ceremonial torch, the four houses conducted the march past. The students of Class 5 to 10 presented a pyramid formation. Verma then addressed the students on the importance of sportsmanship, staying in focus and self belief.

Christmas celebrations

Tiny tots of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East) celebrated Christmas with much fervour. As a part of the celebration, various activities and competitions were organised for students. Children dressed up in red and white attire, participated in carol singing, snowman making, muffin decoration, Christmas tree decoration, etc. Students then distributed and shared sweets with each other.

Carols, jingles to celebrate Xmas at school

Christmas Day celebration at St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East) commenced with prayers, welcome speech, and students dancing to jingles. A biblical skit was then presented by the students that highlighted caring and sharing. The students were dressed in the red and white attire, performed carol singing. A beautiful tableau was presented to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks and sapling plantation by the students.