New leaders take charge at Sanpada

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:14 IST

The investiture ceremony of Jaipuriar School, Sanpada for the academic session 2019-2020 was held with great pomp recently. The ceremony was held to bestow responsibilities on young talents of the school to lead the institution from the front with commitment, confidence and competence.

The ceremony was presided over by the founder principal MM Sinha, chairperson Rashmi Jaipuriar and principal Dr Rashmirekha Saha.

It commenced with the school prayer, which was followed by the march past of the previous year’s prefects. They handed over their duties to the newly elected student council by handing them the school flag and respective house flags.

The newly elected members were then inducted and conferred with sashes and badges by the guests of honour.

The oath was administered by the head boy, wherein the prefects swore to work for the welfare of the school and vowed to act as role models for the rest of the school.

The philosophy behind the investiture ceremony is that great leaders “don’t set out to be leaders…… they always set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role; it’s always about the goal,” said a school official.

Sinha, the founder principal, congratulated the new prefects and asked them to imbibe the qualities of acceptance, willingness to take risk, ability to lead and develop the team with integrity and vision.

Dr Saha, the principal, congratulated the new post holders and asked them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.

She also reminded them that the leaders have a dual responsibility of being disciplinarian as well as being fair.

