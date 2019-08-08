School organises PTA meeting, science event

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:01 IST

Radcliffe School, Ulwe, recently organised a parent-teacher meeting and science exhibition. Students from Class 6 to Class 9 exhibited their projects with monsoon as the theme.

There were more than 50 projects displayed at the exhibition. These projects were based on the water cycle, rainwater harvesting and monsoon disasters and their safety measures, among others. There was also a working water fountain with a fish swimming in it.

Apart from projects based on monsoon, there were few other projects exhibited by students of the secondary section on the topic of disaster and its management. Some of these projects included replicas, wall hangings, charts and graphs on tsunamis, earthquakes, snowstorms. There was also a working model of a volcano.

Few students also wore traditional attires of different states — Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Rajasthan. These students actively engaged the guests by playing games with them.

Principal Anshu Saxena and her team of teachers appreciated the participation of students and encouraged them to create more such exhibitions in the future. Saxena said the school will organise more such parent-teacher meetings to have a better connect with the stakeholders.

PTA vice-chairman, Mukesh Sharma, applauded the event and acknowledged the effort of teachers and the principal for their initiative of giving the children a platform to showcase their skills.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 12:00 IST