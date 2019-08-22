Science exhibition organised in school

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:01 IST

GS Shetty International School in Nahur recently organised a science exhibition. The exhibition was inaugurated by leading cardiologist Dr Manoj Gerella. Students displayed many self-designed working scientific models and projects. Many students and parents attended the exhibition.

Students had made still models, working models, colourful charts with different hues and posters, among others. They gave a detailed explanation of their project to the parents and guests.

Projects based on drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting were the centre of attraction. Exhibits on human anatomy and advancements in technology were presented with the help of augmented reality.

School felicitates scholarship recipient

Podar International School in Kalyan added another feather in its cap recently as it celebrated one of its students receiving a scholarship from the government.

Advait Vaibhav Thakre of Class 6 was awarded a scholarship by member of Parliament (MP) Eknath Shinde at an award ceremony organised at the Thane collector’s office.

“To those of you who received honours, awards and distinctions, I say well done,” said the school’s principal Smarajit Das Gupta, while addressing the students. “Succeeding in life is as simple as being a good student. All you have to do is pay attention, work hard and give your best shot,” he added.

Students learn photography techniques

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli, recently celebrated World Photography Day. Photographer Pratik Talreja interacted with the students of Class 5.

He spoke to the students about photography techniques, the lens used for different photographs, techniques of capturing different types of images, depth photography and wild life photography. Students understood that photography is not just clicking pictures but bringing out the emotions through the lens.

Students from Class 3 to Class 5 also made photo albums to celebrate the day. They were felicitated with a certificate for their photo album.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:59 IST