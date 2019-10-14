Skits, rally and fancy dress to remember Gandhi’s legacy

mumbai

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:02 IST

Holy Angels English High School in Bhayandar recently celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with much fanfare. Students from the pre-primary and primary section came to school dressed up as the leader and gave informative presentations on his thoughts and ideas. They also performed a skit that highlighted the various important phases in Gandhi’s life.

School principal Joseph Sebastian addressed the teachers and students, urging them to follow the principles laid out by Gandhi in his lifetime.

Students of Class 8 and Class 10 participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rally and conducted street plays to raise awareness about the issue. Members of the school eco-club used old plastic bottles as pots to plant saplings in school premises.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:01 IST