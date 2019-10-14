e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Skits, rally and fancy dress to remember Gandhi’s legacy

School principal Joseph Sebastian addressed the teachers and students, urging them to follow the principles laid out by Gandhi in his lifetime.

mumbai Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students from the pre-primary and primary section came to school dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi .
Students from the pre-primary and primary section came to school dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi .(HT)
         

Holy Angels English High School in Bhayandar recently celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with much fanfare. Students from the pre-primary and primary section came to school dressed up as the leader and gave informative presentations on his thoughts and ideas. They also performed a skit that highlighted the various important phases in Gandhi’s life.

School principal Joseph Sebastian addressed the teachers and students, urging them to follow the principles laid out by Gandhi in his lifetime.

Students of Class 8 and Class 10 participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rally and conducted street plays to raise awareness about the issue. Members of the school eco-club used old plastic bottles as pots to plant saplings in school premises.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:01 IST

tags
top news
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
Biggest pressure from FATF, says Doval as Pakistan seeks to dodge blacklist
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
Postpaid mobile services back in Kashmir 2 months after Article 370 move
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News