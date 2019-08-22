Students learn photography techniques

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 01:15 IST

St Xavier’s High School, Borivli, recently celebrated World Photography Day. Photographer Pratik Talreja interacted with the students of Class 5.

He spoke to the students about photography techniques, the lens used for different photographs, techniques of capturing different types of images, depth photography and wild life photography. Students understood that photography is not just clicking pictures but bringing out the emotions through the lens.

Students from Class 3 to Class 5 also made photo albums to celebrate the day. They were felicitated with a certificate for their photo album.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 01:15 IST