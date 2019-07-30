Students of Borivli school thank parents

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:28 IST

Parents Day was recently celebrated at St Xavier’s High School, Borivli. Students from Class 1 to Class 3 made beautiful greeting cards and gave it to their parents and wished them on the special day.

The students of Class 4 and 5, in their letters to their parents, appreciated and thanked them for their sacrifice and hard work. Students from Class 1 to Class 5 also participated in an elocution competition and spoke on the topic of the importance of parents in our life.

Kalyan school students plant saplings

Narayana e-Techno School, Kalyan, recently celebrated Van Mahotsav. As part of the celebration, many students participated in a plantation programme. The principal, Nikita Kothari, encouraged the students to participate in the plantation drive and emphasised its importance. It is an event that was started to create enthusiasm among the masses for planting trees .

The students planted different saplings with the motive of greening the environment.

SR KG students learn about monsoon care

New English Pre-primary School, Bhiwandi, recently organised a programme for students of senior kindergarten (SR KG) to explain about monsoonrelated topics.

The students were taughtthe importance of rain and precautions to be taken during monsoon.

Students participated by making charts on monsoon season.

Trio bags honours in science championship

Three girls from Thane bagged bronze and silver medals at the China Adolescent Science and Technology Innovation Contest that was held in Macau recently.

Around 50 countries participate in this competition, which is held annually at different provinces within China.

While Avani Sathe and Rama Railkar from AK Joshi School bagged the silver medal for their project on maintaining soil fertility, Pradnya More from Dr Bedekar Vidya Mandir bagged the bronze for her project on controlling anaemia.

“Every year we get an invite from the organisers, this is a national-level competition for China but around 50 countries participate in it. Students get an opportunity to interact with those from other countries too and understand how they try to deal with their respective national problems. Bagging medals on the international platform also motivates the students and adds to their overall development,” said Dr Vijay Bedekar, chairman, Vidya Prasarak Mandal that runs both AK Joshi School and Dr Bedekar Vidya Mandir.

Inter-school contest starts in Navi Mumbai

Spirits, a monthlong inter-school art, cultural and literacy competition for school children, organised by the Rotary Club of New Bombay Seaside, began recently.

“Around 2,500 children are expected to participate in the competition, which will have 22 events spread over 52 categories,” said Stuti Sensarma, club president for the year 2019-20.

SPIRITS 2019 is the 16th edition of the competition. The events include short story writing, poem writing, essay writing, postermaking, origami, photography, etc, Sensarma said.

While children win trophies in various solo and group events, points earned by them are added up school-wise and eventually the top three schools are recognised with trophies for the champion, first runner-up and second runner-up.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held on August 18.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 10:27 IST