Students of Cambridge School Kandivli sharpen their culinary skills

mumbai

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:35 IST

Home science students of the Cambridge School, Kandivli, recently got a chance to interact with chef Parinaaz Kolah to perfect their culinary skills and learn valuable lessons on gastronomy. Students presented various Indian delicacies prepared by them.

Chef Kolah and the students discussed various topics, ranging from preservation to presentation of food and the choice of ingredients.

Chef Kolah is an alumnus of Ryan Group Institutions and has a long experience of working in an international chain of hotels.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:21 IST