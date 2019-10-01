Students of St Mary’s High School Mumbai learn about hygiene, cleanliness

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:58 IST

Students of St Mary’s High School, Mira Road, participated in a Swachh Bharat art competition. The students participated in handwriting, colouring and drawing competitions, which were all based on the theme of Swachh Bharat.

Students learnt from their teachers on how to keep their surroundings clean.

The aim of conducting this competition was to impart the importance of cleanliness and hygiene.

Students celebrate world Tourism Day

Students recently celebrated World Tourism Day in the school to spread awareness of global communities. Students were dressed up in traditional attires of different countries. Food items famous in those countries were also displayed.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:57 IST