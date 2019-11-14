2020 is going to be an exciting year: Bhuvan Bam

music

One would expect a YouTube sensation with 15.5 million subscribers, global fan following and multiple endorsement deals to have their head in the clouds. But 24-year-old Bhuvan Bam has his feet firmly on the ground. Everything he touches turns to gold, yet, he likes to keep it simple. His latest single, Ajnabee that released last week, is already topping charts, and he shows no signs of quieting down. After Bas Mein, which was a fun number, this song brings him and his fans home with romance and hints of nostalgia.

“The thought behind the song was to celebrate not being together. What usually happens is that people become toxic after a breakup, they start abusing their exes. But this song is about two people who are neighbours and who never got married. They are a young couple who grows old together, but not together. The girl gets married under pressure from her family, but they are still good friends,” he explains.

Although the covers he has sung of popular songs have a massive fan base, his original music has found its niche. This is his sixth single, yet he has no plans to release an album. “There is always that one song that overshadows the entire album. It’s better to come up with one song with a well-thought music video and then market it,” says the creator of BB Ki Vines, a YouTube channel where he produces short, funny videos.

His music is a refreshing departure from his comic side. While he fully exploits his potential at being a comedian through the characters he has created, his music conveys the image of someone who is a romantic at heart. So who is the real Bhuvan Bam? “This is the side of me that most people know. I keep talking to my followers about relationships. These people have been a part of my journey; they have seen me mature. They know that whatever I do on BB Ki Vines is for the camera. But beyond these characters, I am a very sweet guy,” he says.

“By the first quarter of the new year we will start rolling things out,” says Bhuvan Bam. ( Photo: Crevixa )

He is in the process of making a song bank, put out more original music, produce vines and do concerts. He has his hands full, and 2020 looks like a busy year for him. “I have plenty of queries from colleges and universities. There are exciting things in the pipeline for the videos. I am also writing my own web series. By the first quarter of the new year we will start rolling things out,” he reveals.

First relationship: It was in 2009 and I was in the 11th standard.

Sweetest thing a fan has done for you: It is very tough for me to categorise. I feel it’s insulting to classify and put one over the other.

Nastiest trolling you received: I hate when people only go through the first few seconds of my videos and comment “Mazza nahi aaya.” I reply to these people in their inbox, only to realise that they want my attention. Most of the trolling is done for the sake of attention.

Most lavish indulgence: I am very fond of shoes and sunglasses. But the most expensive thing I have bought is a house for my family.

A habit of yours that annoys your girlfriend the most: I sleep very late. When others are leaving for work, I am trying to fall asleep.

