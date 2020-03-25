Asha Bhosle has hopeful message for fans: ‘I lived through plague, smallpox, TB, polio epidemics, we shall overcome it’

music

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:10 IST

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared a hopeful message for the country as it fight the coronavirus pandemic. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about the resilient human spirit and our ability to push through tough times.

“I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it,” she wrote in her tweet. Asha was born in 1933 and has seen the 1974 smallpox epidemic and the 1994 plague, among others.

I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it. Stay home as ordered & we shall be fine @PMOIndia — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 24, 2020

Asha’s fans thanked her for her positive message. “What an inspiring message. You are a true Indian, and so motherly and caring,” wrote one. “Thank you Ashatai! People will listen to greats like you!,” wrote another.

Earlier on Sunday during the janta curfew, Asha had made a tweet about chanting ‘Om’ to mark their respect towards health workers fighting against the disease. “Today, At 5 pm IST, me and my family shall be chanting ‘OM’ to show solidarity with all those still selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth. If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this thru. Every night has a day. Think positive @narendramodi,” she had written.

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Many other Bollywood celebs are also sharing positive notes for their fans to keep their morale strong. On Wednesday, actor Rishi Kapoor shared a post about all the good things one should look forward to when the disease is finally under control and people could step out of their houses again. “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World,” read his message.

India has reported 536 coronavirus infections, 10 deaths. The 3-week lockdown in India aims to break the infection transmission chain.

Follow @htshowbiz for more