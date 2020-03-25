e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Asha Bhosle has hopeful message for fans: ‘I lived through plague, smallpox, TB, polio epidemics, we shall overcome it’

Asha Bhosle has hopeful message for fans: ‘I lived through plague, smallpox, TB, polio epidemics, we shall overcome it’

Asha Bhosle is sure people will emerge victorious in fight against the deadly coronavirus.

music Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asha Bhosle is 86 years old.
Asha Bhosle is 86 years old.
         

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has shared a hopeful message for the country as it fight the coronavirus pandemic. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to talk about the resilient human spirit and our ability to push through tough times.

“I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it,” she wrote in her tweet. Asha was born in 1933 and has seen the 1974 smallpox epidemic and the 1994 plague, among others.

 

Asha’s fans thanked her for her positive message. “What an inspiring message. You are a true Indian, and so motherly and caring,” wrote one. “Thank you Ashatai! People will listen to greats like you!,” wrote another.

Earlier on Sunday during the janta curfew, Asha had made a tweet about chanting ‘Om’ to mark their respect towards health workers fighting against the disease. “Today, At 5 pm IST, me and my family shall be chanting ‘OM’ to show solidarity with all those still selflessly out there helping us overcome this dark hour for planet earth. If we all isolate ourselves, we shall see this thru. Every night has a day. Think positive @narendramodi,” she had written.

Also read: Lisa Ray’s one year old twins learn to wash hands in adorable video, actor clarifies on leaving the tap open

Many other Bollywood celebs are also sharing positive notes for their fans to keep their morale strong. On Wednesday, actor Rishi Kapoor shared a post about all the good things one should look forward to when the disease is finally under control and people could step out of their houses again. “When this ends, AND IT WILL, every game will sell out, every restaurant will have a 2-hour wait, every kid will be glad to be in school, everyone will love their job, the stock market will skyrocket, and every other house will get TP’d, and we will all embrace and shake hands. That’s gonna be a pretty good day. Hang in there, World,” read his message.

India has reported 536 coronavirus infections, 10 deaths. The 3-week lockdown in India aims to break the infection transmission chain.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
LIVE: Our healthcare workers are God’s incarnations, says PM
LIVE: Our healthcare workers are God’s incarnations, says PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Lockdown in place, ‘vindicated‘ Chidambaram tweets 10-point plan for PM
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Covid-19: Delhi HC asks MEA to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Google is making it easier for users to know if it’s safe to travel
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
BS 6 era brings end-of-the-line for Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 in India
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

music news