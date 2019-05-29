Boy band Sanam on singing the new ICC World Cup anthem

One of India’s leading pop-rock bands, Sanam, known for their Bollywood covers, has launched their very own anthem – Way O, Way O. The track is in collaboration with Uber, the official sponsor of ICC World Cup 2019. Sung by five artists/ bands from different countries, the anthem looks to promote a “culture of togetherness”. Written by Sonal Dabral and curated by composer Michael (Mikey) McCleary, the track also features, Jamaica’s Jahmiel, UK’s Catherine Taylor Dawson, New Zealand’s Simba Diallo and South Africa’s choir group – Khayelitsha United Mambazo.

On the release of their latest collaboration, Sanam Puri, the frontman of the band says, “The anthem is a celebration of the sport. It’s very catchy. The main line is — ‘We’re on our way’, which is very inspiring.” And though they recorded the song separately, “the final version comes together as it unites different countries,” he adds.

Speaking about the genre, bass guitarist, Venkat Subramaniyam says, “The song is on the lines of many sports anthems. What I really liked about it, is it’s a Reggaeton track.” The artistes have also infused the vuvuzela — commonly seen with fans in football stadiums — in the anthem.

“Everyone has a different style of singing and we all have different genres. Catherine and I are both pop singers. There is a beautiful African choir group, who sound really warm as well,” Sanam says. After 2.5 hours of recording, the band says the final version, with all the elements, transforms end product into something else. “Cricket and music really ties India together as we all enjoy it,” drummer, Keshav Dhanraj says, adding, “Every fan wins, that was the idea.”

First Published: May 29, 2019 17:52 IST