Bryan Adams lands in India for a five-city tour across Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi

Women-led opening acts by Harshdeep Kaur, Aditi Singh Sharma, Abi Sampa and Syntyche Mongro are lined up for Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams’ India tour, which begins in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The gigs are lined up in support of the music veteran’s current 21-track compilation Ultimate, which released last November.

The tour kicks off on with Ahmedabad, followed by Hyderabad (October 11), Mumbai (October 12) and Bengaluru (October 13), before wrapping up in New Delhi (October 14). Adams will be joined by Harshdeep in Mumbai and New Delhi, Aditi in Bengaluru, Rushil Ranjan feat Abi Sampa in Ahmedabad and Threeory Band in Hyderabad as the official opening acts.

Shyam Tallamraju, business head, Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), said in a statement: “The artiste and the management feel Harshdeep Kaur, Aditi Singh Sharma, Abi Sampa and Threeory Band would be the ideal fit as the opening acts since their music sensibilities are quite similar. There was a lot of back and forth on the opening acts before a final conclusion was taken.”

Aditi says Adams’ music has had a huge impact on her career. “I’ve literally grown up listening to his music and covering his songs, with my very first band, way back in college. It is truly an honour to open for this musical legend. I can proudly cross one thing off my bucket list,” she said.

Harshdeep used to perform Adams’ songs in school. “Each song of his has a memory attached to it. I always wanted to watch him perform live but to share the same stage with him will be truly magical,” added the singer, who has prepared a special Bollywood fusion set with her band.

Known for songs like Summer of ‘69, Everything I do, Here I am, Please forgive me and Cloud number nine, Adams is here on his fifth outing.

He has performed in India four times before, the first being in 1995, followed by 2001 and 2003, and the last being The Bare Bones Tour in 2011.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 13:34 IST