Cover specialist band Sanam to compose more original music after Sanam Mennu

It took Mumbai-based band Sanam eight years to focus on original compositions, and stop doing “covers” of old classics such as Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Lag Jaa Gale and Gulabi Aankhe. It was “high time” that they did so, felt its four members, who released the group’s first single, Sanam Mennu, earlier in February.

“We wanted to create a listener base before we started focusing on original music. Over the course of six-seven years, our listener base has grown. We have roughly three million subscribers on our YouTube channel. People know who we are, so now when we put out our original music,the reach of our music will be better. We now want to do as much original music as we can. We will still do covers, but the focus won’t be on them as much,” says the band’s bass player, Venkat Subramaniyam aKa Venky S.

Sanam Puri, the band’s frontman, hopes that the young generation will connect with Sanam Mennu, a “light-hearted, fun song” about love. “Girls and guys have similar expectations in relationships. In our song, the guy is telling the girl in a playful sprit that ‘I love you’, but I’m not the kind of guy who will meet every little unreasonable demand and expectation,” he says.

The song’s video was released on February 10, a week after its audio, and has already crossed 16 lakh hits on YouTube. The band’s drummer Keshav Dhanraj shares that it was a conscious decision. “We wanted to get everyone [to be] familiar with the song before we released its video. This has worked well for us. So our fans have downloaded and streamed the song already. We’re thrilled to see the response,” he says, all charged up for future compositions.

