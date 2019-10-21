Daler Mehndi tweets Chandigarh cop’s video as he sings his song to control traffic: ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra Gaddi Nu Crane Lae Gai’

music

Singer Daler Mehndi has tweeted a hilarious video of a Chandigarh cop singing his hit song to guide traffic in the city. The video shows the traffic policeman singing ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra’ on a loudspeaker to warn car owners to be mindful of where they park their vehicles.

The cop is seen guiding people on the right place to park their cars and be cautious of the crane that picks up illegally parked vehicles. “Bolo ta ra ra ra gaddi nu crane lae gai,” he sings in the video, to the beats of the Punjabi hit.

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

Daler was happy to see his song being put to good use by the traffic police. He thanked them with a special post on Twitter. “I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules. Happiness Means Daler Mehndi. Celebration Means Daler Mehndi. Thank you for your love and support,” he wrote.

His fans also enjoyed watching the video. “Bolo ta ra rara , this trick works by your music paji,” wrote one. “Hahahaha this is too good,” wrote another. The Chandigarh Traffic Police also retweeted him.

Daler was recently seen on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar as a judge. He says mentoring and judging are ways to give back to society the love and appreciation he continues to receive.

“Mentoring and judging are ways to give back to society, the love and appreciation that I continue to receive. It’s a moral responsibility. Had I not got teachers and gurus, I wouldn’t be who I am today,” Daler told IANS. The Tunak Tunak Tun hitmaker recently returned as a judge on Radio City Super Singer.

Over the years, he has given many hit Punjabi pop songs, including Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Har Taraf Tera Jalwa. Asked when his fans can expect a new single or album from him, the Dangal hitmaker promised: “Soon!”

