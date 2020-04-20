e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Ellie Goulding says she is struggling with anxiety amid lockdown: ‘I’m finding it really hard’

Ellie Goulding says she is struggling with anxiety amid lockdown: ‘I’m finding it really hard’

Singer Ellie Goulding said that the lockdown has not been easy for her but music and watching funny stuff has really helped.

music Updated: Apr 20, 2020 07:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ellie Goulding has been struggling during the lockdown.
Ellie Goulding has been struggling during the lockdown.
         

Singer Ellie Goulding has opened up about her struggle with anxiety during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she is “finding this quite hard”. She shared her struggles when she joined stars at the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home live concert on Saturday.

Goulding admitted that she was finding the concept of performing to the online audience “quite hard” before delivering an acoustic rendition of some of her biggest hits, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I think it’s amazing that we’re all staying home keeping ourselves safe, keeping others safe. And amazing that we all get to be in something together, terrible as it is,” she said, before praising the feeling of widespread solidarity amid the crisis.

The singer put on an emotional performance of pop hit Love Me Like You Do while sitting in her home. She re-appeared on-screen, and spoke about the anxiety she has been struggling with during the pandemic.

“I know music has saved me, I mean it really saved me in my life but saved me recently, having to be indoors. If you’re like me, you love exploring, love to walk, but because we’re all staying indoors together, this will be over soon. Hopefully, we can catch the last of the summer,” she said.

Also read: On Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s anniversary, 10 times he couldn’t stop marvelling at her beauty

The singer continued: “But this has proved that humans can be awesome and the fact that everyone has come together and shown such incredible kindness towards each other, and just following on social media, just making each other laugh and making videos and making memes, it’s the stuff that keeps us going and laughing. Watching funny stuff has helped me through this time. I can get quite anxious; actually, I’m finding it really hard. Music has really helped , I’ve been listening to a lot of old music from the 40s and 50s.”

She concluded on a light note, saying: “And I just became aware that I look like I’m wearing a carpet.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
Covid-19 Live: Selective relaxation in nationwide lockdown measures from today
13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
13 killed in Canada shooting rampage, deadliest in 30 years
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Maharashtra records 552 cases, 12 deaths in highest single-day spike
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Life, liberty and law in times of a lockdown | Opinion
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Virus and the village: A Covid chronicle
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

music news