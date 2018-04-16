Invasion Of Privacy is most streamed album by a female artist on Apple Music

American rapper Cardi B’s new album Invasion of Privacy has broken Apple Music’s record for most streamed album by a female artist in its first week, with more than 100 million streams worldwide.

The streams for Invasion of Privacy more than doubled those of US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s Reputation which held that record previously, Apple said in a statement on Monday.

Cardi B’s collaboration with Latin stars Bad Bunny and J. Balvin for I Like It made it the most streamed song of the album worldwide.

Cardi B’s latest album currently holds the 5th spot on Apple Music’s worldwide chart of most streamed albums ever, blowing past Ed Sheeran’s Divide and The Weeknd’s Starboy. “I feel confident… but very nervous” about dropping the new album, Cardi B said in an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

