Lata Mangeshkar debuts on Instagram, see her first pic here

Legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is pretty active on Twitter, has now joined Instagram. See her first picture here.

music Updated: Sep 30, 2019 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Lata Mangeshkar debuts on Instagram.
Lata Mangeshkar debuts on Instagram.(Instagram)
         

Veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar has joined photo-sharing web site, Instagram. The legendary singer posted a picture of herself holding a book with two portraits on either sides on Monday.

Sharing the picture, Lata wrote: “Namaskar! Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun.” Wearing her trademark white sari, the singer looked graceful as always.

 

The singer celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28. Among those who wished her were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle and Amitabh Bachchan among many others. Before leaving for his week-long US visit, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with her on his monthly radio address. In his call, Modi had said, “I have called as this time I will be in flight on your birthday so thought of wishing you in advance. Wishing you good health, may your blessings be upon us. With these wishes I have called you before leaving for America.”

 

Amitabh shared video to pay respects to the singer. “Respects Lata ji. There are many relationships in life which can’t be measured in some terms. Neither the giver can account for the things given nor can the receiver. There aren’t any negotiations or counts, no formalities or limits.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra asks Kapil Sharma to choose between Rs 2 crore and 6 hot girls; his answer is pure gold

“Today on the occasion of your birthday, I extend my immense wishes. Many many happy returns of the day. Namaskar.”

Lata was recently in news for her comments on Bengal’s singing sensation Ranu Mondal. In an interview, she had expressed happiness but with reservations too, adding that one should aspire to be an original. She had said, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).

“But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” Lata added.

Many on Twitter had been disappointed by her comments.

(With agencies inputs)

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:23 IST

Music News