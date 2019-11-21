Lata Mangeshkar doing ‘much better now’, confirms niece Rachana Shah

music

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is still in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, is doing “much better”, her family said on Thursday, adding they can’t comment further. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing last week.

“Lata ji is doing much better now. Beyond this, we can’t comment. Please respect our privacy,” Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah told PTI. The hospital sources refused to comment on the status of the veteran singer’s health.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbais Breach Candy Hospital, and took to social media on Tuesday evening to inform that the melody queen is now “stable”.

“Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar,” wrote Madhur on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

The hospital sources had said on Tuesday that the singer is stable and showing “signs of improvement” but continues to be in the ICU. “She is stable. She is still in the ICU. She is showing signs of improvement. We request you to maintain the family’s privacy,” a hospital insider told PTI.

The hospital source could not confirm if the music icon was off the ventilator. She was on ventilator till Sunday night.

Rachana had said in a statement a few days ago, “Didi is steadily progressing. God has been kind. Prayers and well wishers have been like angels. I can’t thank people enough.”

Lata Mangeshkar, who is also known as Nightingale of India, has been hospitalised for viral chest congestion. The legendary singer was rushed to hospital last week after she complained of breathing problem. Reacting to Bhandarkar’s social media post, fans sounded relieved. They flooded the post with comments like “Thanks for news sir, get well soon to Lataji”; “Wish her speedy recovery”, and “So glad that Latajee is recovering back to good health”.

In her over seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across several Indian languages. Considered one of the greatest and most loved playback singers of Indian cinema, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001.

