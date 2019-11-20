Lata Mangeshkar is ‘stable and responding positively to treatment’, says Madhur Bhandarkar

music

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:41 IST

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has shared a fresh update on the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who is now “stable and responding positively to treatment”. The Bharat Ratna recipient is admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai since last week.

Madhur shared the health update on Instagram along with a throwback picture of the singer. “Visited the Hospital to see @mangeshkarlata didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Madhur is currently in Goa for the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and shared a picture with another filmmaker Sidharth Roy Kapur.

According to IANS, her official spokesperson on Tuesday morning said in a statement, “she is much better.”

Over the past week, several Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, apart from numerous fans, have been praying for her speedy recovery.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid a visit to the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, post which he said, “Lata Mangeshkar is stable. We are expecting her to be discharged in 4-5 days. We can say that she has an old age-related illness and I wish for her speedy recovery and wellness for the future.”

He also wrote on Twitter a week ago, “Didi, your determination, your will, your good deeds and the entire nation’s prayers are all working together and you are going to get well soon. We all are praying for our Didi. @mangeshkarlata #getwellsoon.”

Didi, your determination, your will, your good deeds and the entire nation’s prayers are all working together and you are going to get well soon. We all are praying for our Didi. @mangeshkarlata #getwellsoon — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 14, 2019

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel: ‘Both of them love me, they give me so much time and attention’

The 90-year-old playback singer was admitted at the hospital following chest infection and breathing issues. Mangeshkar was born on September 28, 1929 and began her career in 1942. She has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

She is known for iconic songs such as Aye mere vatan ke logon, Babul Pyare among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more