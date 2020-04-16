Lata Mangeshkar remembers Charlie Chaplin on his birth anniversary: ‘I bow to him today’

music

Sharing a video of world-renowned comic Charlie Chaplin, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered him on his birth anniversary. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to post the video of one of the comic acts of the comedian.

“Namaskar. It is the birth anniversary of Charlie Chaplin today. He is somebody whose comic acting and direction is very popular over the world. I bow to him today,” she tweeted along with the video.

नमस्कार. जिनका हास्य अभिनय और निर्देशन पूरे विश्वमें बहुत लोकप्रिय था,है और रहेगा ऐसे महान कलाकार चार्लि चैप्लिन की आज जयंती है.मैं उनको कोटि कोटि प्रणाम करती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/OaAfMnUW6Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 16, 2020

Charlie Chaplin or Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin was an English comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He is known worldwide for his silent acts and comedy. He is known to be one of the most important comic as well as acting figures in the history of the cinema industry.

Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter timeline is full of birth and death anniversaries tweets of many luminaries in the field of arts. On April 15, for instance, she had tweeted to pay her respects to legendary Hindi film lyricist and poet, Hasrat Jaipuri. She had written: “Namaskar. Aah mashhoor shayar Hasrat Jaipuri sahab ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. (Today is the birth anniversary of famous poet Hasraj Jaipuri. I humbly greet him today).” She also tweeted a popular song, written by Hasrat Jaipuri and sung by her, Unse Mili Nazar from the film Jhuk Gaya Aasman (1968).

Namaskar. Aah mashhoor shayar Hasrat Jaipuri sahab ki jayanti hai. Main unki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun.https://t.co/Tq9KEp4gg8 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 15, 2020

Mashhoor abhinetri Nimmi ji ke nidhan ki baat sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Humne saath mein bahut kaam kiya. Maine unke liye pehli baar Raj Kapoor ji ki film "Barsat" mein 1949 mein gaya. Wo ek bahut acche swabhav ki mahila thi. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 26, 2020

At the demise of veteran actor Nimmi in March, she had written: “Mashhoor abhinetri Nimmi ji ke nidhan ki baat sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Humne saath mein bahut kaam kiya. Maine unke liye pehli baar Raj Kapoor ji ki film Barsat mein 1949 mein gaya. Wo ek bahut acche swabhav ki mahila thi. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun (I am very saddened to hear of the passing away of famous actor Nimmi. We had worked together on several occasions. I sang for her for the first time in Raj Kapoor’s film Barsat in 1949. She was a good-natured woman. I pay my condolences to her.).

