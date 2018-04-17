Meet Kev, Ed Sheeran’s security guard and the latest viral Instagram sensation

Move over Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian’s Instagram game. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s security guard, Kev, recently made his debut on the photo sharing app and he’s already winning the Internet.

Since his first post on April 7, Kev has raked up 289,000 followers. Some social media users have even declared Kev’s feed to be better than the music superstar’s. The Thinking Out Loud singer revealed he hired professional help to ‘fight the onslaught of female fans in his life,’ according to a Mail Online report.

‘Security Kev,’ who calls himself ‘PA to the star’ has shared a number of pictures of himself and the Perfect hitmaker, though it’s his captions that have garnered the most attention.

Several pictures feature Kev lurking in the background of shots of Ed with his celebrity friends. A photo of Kev and Ed swimming in an infinity pool is accompanied by this caption: “Bae took me away on a romantic getaway.” The post also had a string of hilarious hashtags: “#roomwithaview #separateroomsthough #igotatan #hedidnt #obviously #imthedaddy.” There’s even a shot of Kev with a golden wig on, which says, “Wanna be Ed”.

Sample some of Kev’s posts:

Bae took me away on a romantic getaway #roomwithaview #separateroomsthough #igotatan #hedidnt #obviously #imthedaddy

Celebrating my 250k followers within one week by getting my little bitch boy to hydrate me with some expensive water #ilovemyfans #viralsensation #imacelebgetmeoutofhere #lol #ifyouwantmeontheshowitlcosttheammountihaveinfollowers #imrich #imthedaddy

I’m always watching. He’s always eating. #whoateallthepies #imthedaddy

When bae takes you shopping @Burberry A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on Apr 8, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

Always. Watching. A post shared by Kevin Myers (@securitykev) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:41am PDT

