MeToo: Lyricist Sameer Anjaan defends Anu Malik, says he was present at Shweta Pandit’s audition

Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan has extended support towards music composer Anu Malik who has been accused of sexual harassment by singer Shweta Pandit. Sameer says he was present in the studio when Anu took Shweta’s audition for a song in 2001.

Sameer shared a post on Facebook, giving details from the day. He said Anu asked Shweta to sing a song but she wanted to go to a more private room. Anu told her that he wanted Sameer to hear her voice as well and after she was done singing, he complimented her on her voice and said he’ll let her know if he has work for her in the future. Here is his full post:

Today after reading the post of Shweta Pandit. I am writing this post as I remember vividly because I was there in the recording studio as Anu Malik and Me where working on Awara Pagal Dewaana music in 2001 at Empire Studios .

I agree that Shweta had come along with her mother for voice test. And during that time we were working on the song so Anu requested Shweta and her mom to sit in recording hall. After working on song Anu called her “Beta aap kuch ganna sung chahte ho toh suno”.

Shweta requested that if she can sing in some other room but Anuji said that I want Sameerji to also hear your voice. After hearing her voice Anuji said “ You have a good voice and I will definitely let you know for future projects” after that they left.

This is really shocking and sad that today people can pass any comment without any proof . #Metoo #Anumalik #awaarapagaldewaana #ShwetaPandit #Sonamohapatra #SameerAnjaan

On Wednesday, Shweta shared a detailed account of the incident that took place 17 years ago when Anu Malik allegedly made sexual advances towards her when she was 15. Shweta called Anu Malik a paedophile and sexual predator in a long note and wrote, “Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this.”

When contacted for a response to Pandit’s allegatins, Malik told PTI, “No comments. This is ridiculous. I don’t want to talk about it. Today anyone says anything.” “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious,” Malik’s lawyer Zulfiquar Memon told IANS.

