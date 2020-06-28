e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Nobody would mind listening to something that brings a smile to their face: Rochak Kohli

Nobody would mind listening to something that brings a smile to their face: Rochak Kohli

The singer-composer says that even though people are not in a mood to consume too much content in terms of entertainment, everybody loves listening to positive music.

music Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:31 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Singer-composer Rochak Kohli says that creative people find ways to create things in any give situation.
Singer-composer Rochak Kohli says that creative people find ways to create things in any give situation.
         

The lockdown has affected the country’s economy and the music industry, too, is not immune to its aftermath. While singers and composers continued to release singles even through the last few months, Bollywood music as we know it, has come to a standstill. Composer Rochak Kohli says that the situation may be bad, but “if we really listen to what the audiences want, we can turn it all around”. “Creative people always find a way to express their creativity no matter what the situation is. Even during the lockdown, digital concerts took off in a big way, and even in the coming days, they will continue to be popular since that seems like the only way,” says Kohli. 

“Everything has been affected. Streaming has gone down by a certain percentage, YouTube viewings have gone down, too, because people are not in the right frame of mind to consume entertainment at this time. At the same time, films which are the main source of Bollywood music, are not getting shot. So, of course, the music industry is also affected big time. But if we can come up with content which really connects with people and something that people need at the moment, instead of the doing the regular stuff, we can turn the situation around. I think nobody would mind listening or consuming something that brings a smile to their face. So, as long as I am able to do that, I am happy because this is keeping me busy and not letting me get consumed with whatever else is happening around me. Economy wise, yes, it is a very challenging phase but we are just praying to be able to sail through it,” says Kohli, who recently, released a single called Yeh Saari Baat, on his YouTube channel.

You can listen to the song here: 

The composer-singer says that his last single in collaboration with lyricist Manoj Muntashir, gave him the confidence to finally take the plunge and start his own YouTube channel. “Our single, Sambhal Lena, which released during the initial days of the lockdown, was very well-received by the audience and we also garnered praises from a lot of renowned people including Smriti Irani. After the success of that song, I decided to finally start my own YouTube, channel which I have been trying to do for the past two years, but never go a chance to get going,” says Kohli, who has composed for films such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh (2019), Pati Patni Aur Who (2019) and Baaghi 3.

top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally rises by 2,899 on Sunday to reach 83,077 cases
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
LIVE: Maharashtra records 5,493 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 1,64,626
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
Covid-19: UK’s ‘Little India’ town Leicester facing first local lockdown
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
PM CARES Fund received money from Chinese companies: AM Singhvi
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In