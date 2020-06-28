Nobody would mind listening to something that brings a smile to their face: Rochak Kohli

music

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:31 IST

The lockdown has affected the country’s economy and the music industry, too, is not immune to its aftermath. While singers and composers continued to release singles even through the last few months, Bollywood music as we know it, has come to a standstill. Composer Rochak Kohli says that the situation may be bad, but “if we really listen to what the audiences want, we can turn it all around”. “Creative people always find a way to express their creativity no matter what the situation is. Even during the lockdown, digital concerts took off in a big way, and even in the coming days, they will continue to be popular since that seems like the only way,” says Kohli.

“Everything has been affected. Streaming has gone down by a certain percentage, YouTube viewings have gone down, too, because people are not in the right frame of mind to consume entertainment at this time. At the same time, films which are the main source of Bollywood music, are not getting shot. So, of course, the music industry is also affected big time. But if we can come up with content which really connects with people and something that people need at the moment, instead of the doing the regular stuff, we can turn the situation around. I think nobody would mind listening or consuming something that brings a smile to their face. So, as long as I am able to do that, I am happy because this is keeping me busy and not letting me get consumed with whatever else is happening around me. Economy wise, yes, it is a very challenging phase but we are just praying to be able to sail through it,” says Kohli, who recently, released a single called Yeh Saari Baat, on his YouTube channel.

You can listen to the song here:

The composer-singer says that his last single in collaboration with lyricist Manoj Muntashir, gave him the confidence to finally take the plunge and start his own YouTube channel. “Our single, Sambhal Lena, which released during the initial days of the lockdown, was very well-received by the audience and we also garnered praises from a lot of renowned people including Smriti Irani. After the success of that song, I decided to finally start my own YouTube, channel which I have been trying to do for the past two years, but never go a chance to get going,” says Kohli, who has composed for films such as Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh (2019), Pati Patni Aur Who (2019) and Baaghi 3.