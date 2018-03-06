Pharrell Williams visits elephant conservation centre, Taj Mahal on his trip to India
Grammy winning singer Pharrell Williams visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and an elephant conservation centre in Mathura.music Updated: Mar 06, 2018 20:14 IST
Multiple Grammy winner Pharrell Williams today visited an elephant conservation and care centre in Mathura to extend his support to the protection of the wild animal in India.
The 44-year-old musician interacted with the staff and extended his support to promote protection and conservation of elephants in the country.
“Congratulations Wildlife SOS and good luck for the universal work that you do here and the effect you have on anyone who sees this,” Williams said in a statement.
The Happy singer arrived on his maiden visit to India last week to celebrate a Holi event hosted by Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh.
Geeta Seshamani from the NGO, Wildlife SOS said Williams support to the cause would bring global attention to the plight of the wild animal in the country.
“He was visibly moved by the story of the rescued elephants and what they had endured before they were rescued,” she added.
Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also paid a visit here.
The centre was established in 2010, and provides critical medical treatment and lifetime care to the elephants.
