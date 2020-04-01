e-paper
Home / Music / Rapper Raftaar honours his sister, a nurse on the frontlines of fight against Covid-19. See pic

Rapper Raftaar honours his sister, a nurse on the frontlines of fight against Covid-19. See pic

Rapper Raftaar has shared a picture of his sister, who is a nurse on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.

music Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:18 IST
Hindustan Times
Raftaar has applauded the services of health service workers like his sister.
Rapper Raftaar has tipped his hat to his sister, a nurse on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus. Raftaar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a message in honour of his sister.

He wrote, “We all are proud of you my sister. Fighting the epidemic on the front line with a smile on ur face. Ladki hamari heera hai. Salute to all the doctors and nurses or any kind of hospital staff who is working to save lives. Sabko bohat shukriyaa. Jai Hind.”

 

His sister, Neethu, can be seen in scrubs, with a big smile on her face. The post has been ‘liked’ more than 1,70,000 times. “Good job proud of u sis,” one person wrote in the comments section. Others left applause emojis.

Raftaar’s home state of Kerala has been severely affected by the coronavirus, which has reportedly infected over 1,600 people in India and close to 9,00,000 across the world. Several celebrities have pledged to support those in need during this time, by contributing towards various causes.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor lead Bollywood in coronavirus awareness video. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar announced that he would donate Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister’s relief fund, while several others such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have also contributed undisclosed amounts towards battling the spread of the virus.

On March 22, during the janta curfew, a five-minute tribute for essential service providers and health workers like Raftaar’s sister, was conducted across the country.

