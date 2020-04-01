e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor lead Bollywood in coronavirus awareness video. Watch

Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor lead Bollywood in coronavirus awareness video. Watch

A new video spreading awareness about the ongoing coronavirus crisis features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor feature in a new coronavirus awareness video.
Saif Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor feature in a new coronavirus awareness video.
         

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading in India, eminent personalities from different fields came together for a video creating awareness about the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus.

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Boman Irani, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi, singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Shaan, composer Ehsaan Noorani and designer Manish Malhotra featured in the public service announcement video. Politician Shashi Tharoor, cricketer Rahul Dravid, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Vikas Khanna also appeared in the clip.

In the video, the celebrities talked about the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis, calling it a “global war”, and appealed to people to remain indoors, maintain hygiene and practice social distancing.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have risen to 1637, with 38 deaths till now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in an effort to keep the transmission of the virus in check.

 

Meanwhile, the film and television industries have been severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. With theatres across the country closed, releases are indefinitely stalled. All shooting and production activities have been completely halted, and there is a crunch in episodes of daily soaps.

Also read | Hema Malini washes clothes, waters plants in lockdown: ‘I feel very independent that I can do everything’

Trade analysts told Hindustan Times that Bollywood could face losses of more than Rs 1300 crore due to releases and shoots being stalled.

Daily wage workers of the film and television industries, including light boys, spot boys, set workers, sound assistants and junior artistes, have also been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. However, several big names from the industry, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are contributing towards their immediate relief.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Inspired by Singapore, Delhi to track mobile phones to enforce quarantine
Inspired by Singapore, Delhi to track mobile phones to enforce quarantine
Live| Over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day in UK: Report
Live| Over 500 coronavirus deaths in a day in UK: Report
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news