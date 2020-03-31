Rihanna wants three or four kids before decade ends, adds she is capable of being a single mom

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 21:17 IST

Singer Rihanna wants to become a mum of three before the end of the decade. The S&M hitmaker is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants “three or four” kids by 2030, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna said that she’s more than capable of being a single mother.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh you got it wrong...,’. They diminish you as a mother, (if) there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

“That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Earlier in February, Rihanna was spotted stepping out for dinner with A$AP Rocky, sparking off dating rumours. For her night out with her rumoured boyfriend, Rihanna wore a gold coloured dress with a thigh-high split. She teamed up her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and carried a snakeskin handbag, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Last month, rumours started that Rihanna had rebounded from her long-term relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel with A$AP Rocky.

But sources had said that Rihanna was single. “She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something. She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.” They added: “They have a long history and she’s just having fun.”

Rihanna and Rocky were seen getting cosy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York on January 17. The singer is yet to give a label to her relationship with the rapper.

