Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 winner is Aryananda Babu, beats Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh to win trophy, Rs 5 lakh

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 12:33 IST

Music competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020 had its grand finale on Sunday and winning the competition was a young girl from Kerala, Aryananda Babu. She beat co-contestants - Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh to win the coveted trophy. The special mention here is Aryananda cannot speak Hindi but won the top prize in a show where only Hindi songs are sung.

Aryananda took home a prize money of Rs 5 lakhs. The show was judged by singers Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali and music composer Himesh Reshammiya. The finale also featured Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda as special guests on the Zee TV’s popular show.

Ranita was adjudged the first runners-up and won a prize money of Rs 3 lakhs while Gurkirat bagged the second runners-up prize and went home with Rs 2 lakhs in his kitty. No sooner did Aryananda win the music show, the internet was flooded by congratulatory messages.

A user said: “I cannot be any less happier.. Just came to know that a girl from Southern India who have a magical voice just won Lil champs on @ZeeTV. Aryananda Babu.. you deserve it girl. Finally music in India looks great in future. #SaReGaMaPa #lilchamps #AryanandaBabu”.

Another said: “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2020 winner Aryananda Babu Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes well deserved Clapping hands sign it is right thatmusic has no language nd she proved it.”

Another said: “Aryananda Babu, a girl from Kerala who dont know Hindi won #SaReGaMaPa Little Champs winner title. Clapping hands signClapping hands sign Very well deserved.Congratulations #AryanandaBabu

Releasing a statement on the occasion, Aryananda was quoted by Indian Express as saying: “This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey has been a great learning experience, and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have built with the judges and jury members for life. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent.”

