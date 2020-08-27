Poonam Dhillon reveals how she got her first two films with Yash Chopra: ‘I was just 15, still in school’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:59 IST

Actor Poonam Dhillon has shared how she got her first film while she was still in school. She also revealed that she was supposed simply complete the first film Yash Chopra offered to her- Trishul - and get back to Chandigarh for completing her education, but that is not what happened. Poonam was speaking on the sets of singing reality show Sa Re Ga M Pa Lil Champs. Poonam, along with Padmini Kolhapure, will be seen on the reality show this weekend.

Recollecting her debut in Bollywood, she said, “I was studying in a school in Chandigarh when Yash Chopra discovered me and cast me for Trishul. The movie starred big actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini amongst others and he was looking to cast a fresh face alongside them. He had just seen my photos and he came over to convince me and my parents. I was just 15 and a half at that time and my plan was to only complete this film and return to Chandigarh to resume my education.”

“I had no plans of doing any film thereafter, but shortly after I returned to Chandigarh after having completed Trishul, he tempted me with an offer for Noorie. I once again travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai for this film and the rest as they say is history and I never wanted to go back,” the former Miss India (1977) added.

Poonam also recalled one of her most memorable song shoots and with Jackie Shroff. “Jackie and I have an joke that dogs are lucky for me and this is from the time we shot for one of our most memorable songs for Teri Meherbaniyan. Both our characters die and a dog who was actually the lead character of this film is imagining a romantic tale between us in this song. Apart from being an equally sweet and romantic track, it was by far the most unique song I had ever shot for and it turned out to be a hit. My second film Noorie too had a part involving a dog and I am just grateful for having that song sung so beautifully. Truly, dogs are quite lucky for me.”

Poonam was recently seen in comedy film, Mummy Di Jai. She has also been working in TV shows for some time now and was recently seen in Dil Hi To Hai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more