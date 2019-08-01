Sherlyn Chopra turns rapper to slam trolls, tells them to wait in line. Watch music video for Kataar

music

Sherlyn Chopra, who is often trolled online either for her choice of clothes or her bold statements, has made her debut as a rapper. Titled Kataar, the new music video was released Thursday afternoon and attacks trolls who spend their time criticising celebrities.

A little over three minutes long,the video drags at times but the lyrics, written by Sherlyn herself, are catchy and hit the right notes .The song shows how trolls spend their day slamming people while the everyone else simply minds their business. She also hits strongly at those objectifying her bold avatar.

Speaking about the new rap, Sherlyn earlier told Mid Day, “The number showcases the significance of taking a firm stand against online abuse, bullying and trolling. The hook line that goes, ‘Aap kataar mein hain, krupaya agle janam tak prateeksha karen (You are on hold. Please wait until your next birth)’ is a slap to the trolls who feel that a woman’s sensuality and boldness is open to harsh judgment and moral policing. Rap has been about empowering myself. I have always been a fan of hip-hop. Eminem has had a huge influence on me.”

Talking about her encounters of casting couch in the film industry, Sherlyn had told Hindustan Times, “When I was a little girl, I was told that ‘f*** o**’ was a forbidden term. As a young adult, I learnt that saying ‘f*** o**’ was necessary. I was naive as a newcomer in Mumbai. But not so naive that I couldn’t sense the energies around me. My words have always either attracted a strong mind or offended a weak one.”

She also talked about her statement in which she said she had “stopped sleeping with people for money”. She said she initially wanted to be a doctor and was awe-struck by the glamour world. “As a little girl, I aspired to be a doctor not just because my late father was a doctor but because I was mainly intrigued by science. I not only excelled in academics but also in extra-curricular activities. Everything was right on track until I bagged the title of Miss Andhra. Nineteen and absolutely mesmerised by the glamour of showbiz, it was at this crossroads that I chose to walk a different path.”

“During my initial days of modelling, I started dating men much older than my age who would pamper me silly with expensive gifts. It took me a while to understand that my need-based relationships lacked genuine care, concern, respect and love. After a great deal of introspection, I realised that just because a person desires me does not necessarily mean that he values me. The intent behind my “confession” was to introduce the born-again Sherlyn to the world by finding closure to her past. Sadly, it was misconstrued by media,” she had said.

