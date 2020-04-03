Singer Sara Bareilles reveals coronavirus diagnosis, says she has ‘fully recovered’

music

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus but has since made a full recovery.

The 40-year-old American musician shared her diagnosis and her recovery on Instagram. “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,’ Bareilles said in a video.

“Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” she added. Last month the singer had announced that the run of her musical Waitress in London’s West End would be cancelled due to the spread of Covid-19.

Other celebrities who have been diagnosed with coronavirus include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, actor Idris Elba and others. On Thursday, it was announced that singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger had succumbed to coronavirus complications. He was 52.

Comic Ali Wentworth also announced that she has contracted the novel coronavirus and has “never been sicker”. The It’s Complicated actor shared a health update on Instagram on Wednesday. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest (sic),” Wentworth, 55, wrote. Wentworth’s husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced he will be working from home till the situation is better.

