Sunidhi Chauhan’s husband refutes separation rumours: ‘I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news’

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:26 IST

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s music director husband Hitesh Sonik has given a witty response to reports of their marriage being on the rocks. Hitesh denied the rumours and guessed the reasons why they might have cropped up in the first place.

Talking to The Times of India, Hitesh said that the reason behind Sunidhi’s silence on the matter could be the fact that she doesn’t care about the rumours.When she was asked about her marriage status by Bombay Times, Sunidhi had said ‘no comments’, which is perhaps what gave wind to the rumours.

Addressing it, Hitesh said, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it.”

When asked if the couple is not staying together during the lockdown, as written in a few reports, he said, “We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced.”

Sunidhi and Hitesh got married in 2012 in Mumbai and have a 2-year-old son Tegh. This is Sunidhi’s second marriage after her divorce from choreographer Bobby Khan.

