e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Sunidhi Chauhan’s husband refutes separation rumours: ‘I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news’

Sunidhi Chauhan’s husband refutes separation rumours: ‘I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news’

Sunidhi Chauhan’s husband Hitesh Sonik has denied rumours of their separation. He says they are living together and have even divided chores among themselves during the lockdown.

music Updated: Apr 22, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunidhi Chauhan with her husband Hitesh Sonik and their son Tegh.
Sunidhi Chauhan with her husband Hitesh Sonik and their son Tegh.
         

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s music director husband Hitesh Sonik has given a witty response to reports of their marriage being on the rocks. Hitesh denied the rumours and guessed the reasons why they might have cropped up in the first place.

Talking to The Times of India, Hitesh said that the reason behind Sunidhi’s silence on the matter could be the fact that she doesn’t care about the rumours.When she was asked about her marriage status by Bombay Times, Sunidhi had said ‘no comments’, which is perhaps what gave wind to the rumours.

Addressing it, Hitesh said, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

Shhhhhhh... #babysleeping

A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5) on

When asked if the couple is not staying together during the lockdown, as written in a few reports, he said, “We are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced.”

Also read: Years after going down to Bollywood heroes, former screen villain Dan Dhanoa defeats Covid-19 in Brazil

Sunidhi and Hitesh got married in 2012 in Mumbai and have a 2-year-old son Tegh. This is Sunidhi’s second marriage after her divorce from choreographer Bobby Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
LIVE: US-China ties need ‘serious rethinking’, says Chinese envoy to US
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

music news