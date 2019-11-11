Super Singer Season 7 winner Murugan takes home Rs 50 lakh, will record a song for Anirudh Ravichander. See pics

music

The Tamil language singing competition, Super Singer Season 7, has a winner. Murugan (Mookuthi Murugan) from rural Tamil Nadu lifted the title of the seventh season of the music reality show on Sunday.

According to a report in Times Now, Murugan will also get a chance to record a song for Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichander,famous for his song Kolaveri Di. He has reportedly also won a cash reward of Rs 50 lakhs. Murugan beat Vikram, Sam Vishal, Gautam and Punya in the top 5 to emerge the winner. The runner-up, Vikram, won Rs 25 lakh.

Murugan was clearly overwhelmed with the result, more so as he came from a rural background. Vikram, meanwhile, thanked all the people who helped him receive an education by paying his fees. He also thanked his office colleagues for their support during auditions and later through the competition. Sam Vishal and Punya were adjudged second runners-up.

The show was hosted by Tamil playback singer Chinmayi and judges included Anuradha SriRam, Unni Krishnan, Swetha Mohan, Benny Dayal and Anirudh Ravichander.

Murugan’s win, however, has many on Twitter expressing disappointment, saying they believe Vikram and Punya were ‘better singers’. One user wrote: “Give awards to the deserving candidate . Not for this we signed up. If u want to help Murugan help him not by awards” while another said, “Vijay tv should create 2 winner title , people choice (murugan)and actual winner (vikram) .why every time this bongu drama”. Yet another user declared how “Punya or Vikram deserves first place!” A fourth user wrote: “@vijaytelevision as usual #undeserving winner. Punya was doing great. Day by day your reality shows are going #biased . Pls stop reality show.”

There were many who thought Murugan was the correct choice. One user wrote: “He deserves it. It is like a compensation; because everyone enjoyed abusing, harassing him, and made fun of his appearance,” while another said, “Congratulations #Murugan! Punya is another equally deserving contestant with her versatility! But Murugan is the true champion given his background and hard work. Others, such as Sam Vishal may have fan base, but not even close to the singing talents shown by Punya/Murugan/Vikram”.

